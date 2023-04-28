stacy monroe
Stacy Monroe, former Reeltown teacher, is stepping into a new role with the Alabama Department of Education. She said the moment is bittersweet with having to leave a school she loves for a new, exciting opportunity.

After 21 years of teaching at Reeltown High School, Stacy Monroe is stepping into the educator certification section of the teaching and leading unit at the Alabama Department of Education.   

