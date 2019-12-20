Playing the character of a drunk teenager, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency senior special agent Fred Hutcherson helped teach Reeltown students the dangers of driving under the influence.
Hutcherson’s character called home and told his parents he had a designated driver. Those designated drivers were Reeltown’s drivers education students wearing fatal vision goggles.
Students were instructed not to hit the obstacles as they drove through a narrow traffic cone course in which the cones represented pedestrians.
All of the students hit a few cones along the way, representing the danger they could’ve hit a person if they were driving under the influence.
“You saw what happened today,” Hutcherson told the students. “You saw the results of appearing to be intoxicated or distracted, and you saw how it scared you. Those were only cones so we laugh about it, we pick it up and we keep going. If those were people, there’s no going back home.”
The fatal vision lesson is an annual course for Reeltown and is instructed by ALEA and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office. School resource officer Jason Cowart said the lesson teaches students not to drive drunk or ride with drunk drivers.
“This is my 10th year as a school resource officer here and we’ve buried 10 students from Reeltown,” Cowart said. “The majority of them were from accidents. The hardest thing I’ve ever had to do was go to a mama’s door and knock on it and tell her one of my students is never coming home.”
Part of the drivers ed course is discussing peer pressure and distracted driving.
“We’re wanting (them) to stay safe and not getting behind the wheel after being intoxicated or the dangers of being distracted,” Cowart said. ““We want them to be aware.”
Cowart advises teenagers to call an adult or someone who isn’t intoxicated if they are drunk.
Bella Studdard said she couldn’t see the traffic cone columns or where she was going with the goggles on.
“I kept going to the left; I wouldn’t notice how far away I am from the right so I couldn’t hit any cones,” Studdard said.
Brady Hurley said, “It seems a lot more difficult to drive (under the influence) than people make it out to be.”
The experience taught Studdard not to put herself in a position where she feels like she did with the goggles.
“It made you seem like you were more to the right but it veered you to the left a lot,” Laney Futral said.
Reeltown Elementary School principal and former drivers ed instructor Raymond Porter said the class helps students see law enforcement as friendly and trustworthy.
“(Law enforcement is) interested in their safety, interested in their future and (the drunk driving course is) a very productive program here,” Porter said.