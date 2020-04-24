This year’s graduating seniors are missing out on a lot of milestones and rites of passage most high school students experience. Reeltown High School’s Stacy Monroe wanted to make sure they didn’t miss out on just about everything.
Monroe is an English teacher, student council sponsor and one of three senior class sponsors and organized a virtual Who’s Who of the roughly 70 graduating seniors.
“I wanted to do something to cheer up the seniors,” Monroe said. “And it can’t be exactly the same but I didn’t want them to miss out. They were very thankful and appreciative.”
Students voted electronically for a male and female in each of the 24 categories and Monroe turned the winner of each category into a PowerPoint slide and ultimately a video.
“The seniors vote on a who’s who of the class every year and normally they do it on a paper ballot and turn it in to their senior advisors,” Monroe said. “So this year, with us not going back to school, I took the paper ballot and turned it into a Google form.”
Students were notified via email to complete the ballot by a certain date and Monroe tallied the votes digitally. The most sought-after categories are Mr. and Miss RHS and Most Likely to Succeed, Monroe said.
“We announced the winners through the video (release),” Monroe said. “They had no idea when it was going to be announced. I wanted it to be a surprise.”
Monroe posted the finalized version first on the senior class Google Classroom page and shared it on social media after that.
“PowerPoint has a function where you can save a slideshow as an MP4 and I uploaded that to the school’s YouTube account,” Monroe said.
The very first slide is the only photo the Reeltown 2020 class has as a whole as the students hadn’t taken any group photos in their caps and gowns before the coronavirus pandemic shut down in-class instruction.
This is Monroe’s first year as a senior advisor but still interacts with the seniors on a regular basis and hated to miss the opportunity to say goodbye.
“It’s been heartbreaking because we like to love on them before they leave,” Monroe said. “We help them make final plans, celebrate with them; we missed out on all of at and they have too.”