Tallapoosa County Schools is strengthening security at all campuses going into the new school year.
The board of education has agreed to hire a full-time school resource officer, that will patrol both Reeltown Elementary School and Reeltown High School. The position is funded through a partnership between the Tallapoosa County Commission and area law enforcement.
Superintendent Ray Porter praised the partnership, explaining that for the first time a full-time police officer will be present at every county school.
“This partnership is so that we can keep our schools safe. This will give us an SRO on all three campus sites, and that's something that has been needed to be done for quite some time,” Porter said.
As part of the deal, the board of education will contribute 50 percent of the position's salary, with the county commission supplying the other half.
The school district has been laying groundwork for more security staff since June when school leaders organized a roundtable with local law enforcement. At the time, Tallapoosa County Sheriff' Jimmy Abbett had recommended additional school police be deployed to county school campuses.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The timing of the new police officer comes right on the heels of the new school year, with only 11 days before classes.
It also takes place just two weeks after 13 Alabama schools received bomb threats. Porter hopes the use of dedicated campus police will improve safety.
“They'll always be law enforcement on a Tallapoosa County School campus. We are ramping up our security on every campus and the SRO is there to make sure that safety checks are being followed,” Porter said.
According to Porter, the increased staff is a significant upgrade. Previously, the school district had to divide one full-time police officer among three campuses with local law enforcement assisting as needed.
“Now, that individual will be free to oversee SRO operations at all three campuses, but there will be an SRO at each campus. So, this gives us much better coverage and continuity,” Porter said.
The new full-time police officer will conduct daily security checks on both Reeltown schools, and will be present five days a week from before school until all students have left the campuses.