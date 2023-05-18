RHS
'A' Honor Roll students were asked to come forward and be recognized during the ceremony. After all the honor roll students were recognized, the students received their yearbooks.

 Abigail Murphy / The Record

With graduation weeks away, Reeltown High School recognized seniors for their achievements and academic excellence.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

