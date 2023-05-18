With graduation weeks away, Reeltown High School recognized seniors for their achievements and academic excellence.
The top 10 students for the 2023 senior class were announced and recognized were Aidan Dunn as valedictorian, Penelope Nonales as salutatorian, Kirstyn Suggs, Allyson Crittenden, Cameron Tubbs, Bettie Gibson, Meri Katherine Benton, Maggie Cannon, Lacey Thompson and Ansley Hinson.
Academic awards
The Math Department recognized Aidan Dunn for having the highest academic average for grades K through 12. In addition to the highest average, the department presented the Professor Frog award to Meri Katherine Benton and Omorion Ponds.
“The Professor Frog award is given each year to the senior, or seniors, who have expressed the most interest in the subject of mathematics,” Assistant Principal Audrey Stockdale said. “For these students, it is not just about the grade in the class. It's also about scoring concepts and taking them to the next level, the enjoyment of learning mathematics and sharing their knowledge with others.”
As far as Career Technical Education, completers of business manager and administration, family and consumer sciences as well as agricultural science received certificates.
The following were recognized for business manager and administration: Charity Abser, Dawson Baker, Kade Davis, Allison Fuller, Skylar Gordon, Ansley Hinson, Shamiya Howard, Shakira Hutchinson, Karleigh Kilpatrick, William Lamberth, Layton Lynn, Hope Thomas, Zaydriana Thompson, Cameron Tubbs and Tyreanu Waver.
The following were completers for family and consumer sciences: Meri Katherine Benton, Baileigh Bledsoe, Demetria Brown Zy’Quarius Collins, Allyson Crittenden, Aidan Dunn, A’Jaylan Edwards, Ashley Flurry, Bettie Gibson, Seth Hill, Shakira Hutchinson, A’Iyonna Kimble, Meg Ledbetter, Marisa Logsdon, Penelope Nonales, Delayna Tapley and Lacey Thompson.
The following were awarded for agricultural science: Savannah Abrams, Gabriel Bertl, Brody Brumbeloe, Nathaniel Butler, Maggie Cannon, Logan Dillard, William Higman, Ryan Johnson, Brody Ledbetter, Conner McKee, Casen McGinty, Ethan Mask, Andrew May, Omorion Ponds, Cameron Tubbs, Sean Williford and Dylan Winslett.
Graduation cords were also presented to the retiring Future Farmers of America officers including Andrew May, Brody Ledbetter, Maggie Cannon, Kirstyn Suggs, Ryan Johnson and Sean Williford.
Seniors were awarded College and Career Readiness for ACT benchmarks. Students had to reach one of the following benchmarks reading 22, math 22, science 23 and English 18.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The following students were recognized for reaching one or more benchmark: Charity Abser, Dawson Baker, Meri Katherine Benton, Gabriel Bertl, Steven Burns, Nathaniel Butler, Maggie Cannon, Magnolia Clay, Allyson Crittenden, Aidan Dunn, Allison Fuller, Bettie Gibson, Seth Hill, Ansley Hinson, Johnny Johnson, Brody Ledbetter, Andrew May, Casen McGinty, Conner McKee, Penelope Nonales, Evan Pargo, Omorion Ponds, Kirstyn Suggs, Hope Thomas, Cameron Tubbs, Sean Williford and Dylan Winslett
Extracurricular awards
Seniors were not only awarded for their academic achievements, but also for what they did outside of the classroom. For the class of 2023, Reeltown High School faculty voted Logan Dillard as all-around boy, Layton Lynn as all-around girl, Delayna Tapley for the Sportsmanship award, Maggie Cannon for the Leadership Award and Connor Spain for the School Spirit Award.
Athletic director Matt Johnson also presented senior penmanship to the following athletes: Brody Brumbeloe, Steven Burns, Aidan Dunn, Demetria Brown, Savannah Abrams, Meri Katherine Benton, Connor Spain, Seth Hill, Logan Dillard, Zy'Quarius Collins, Omorion Ponds, Tyreanu Waver, Lacey Thompson, Brody Ledbetter, Ethan Mask, Cameron Tubbs, Layton Lynn, Meg Ledbetter, A'Iyonna Kimble, Ashley Flurry, Delayna Tapley and Allison Fuller.
Additionally, head athletic trainer Chad Abrams presented cords and medals to Cameron Tubbs, Meg Ledbetter and Ashley Flurry for being the student athletic trainers for the football season over the past two years.
“Leadership, teamwork, hard work, attention to detail and dedication,” Abrams said. “I was sitting there trying to describe who they are, what they are and what they are made of. Those are the top few keywords that come to mind.”
The Volunteerism and Club Administration award was then presented to Aidan Dunn.
Charity Absher and Ashley Flurry were presented with a cord of courage for donating blood to LifeSouth four or more times during their high school career.
Bettie Gibson and Aidan Dunn were presented with scholar bowl cords and the following received a cord for band: Charity Absher, A'Jaylan Edwards, Bettie Gibson, Marisa Logsdon, Conner McKee, Penelope Nonales and Sean Williford.
Scholarships were also presented to students during the ceremony with some of the colleges including Auburn University, Central Alabama Community College, Faulkner University, Mercer University, Southern Union State Community College, University of North Alabama, University of South Alabama and University of West Alabama.