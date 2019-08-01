Reeltown High School will roll out its new student orientation nights tonight.
The first night will be for seniors of the Class of 2020.
Principal Dr. Tom Cochran said the idea was pitched by faculty members at the school who see it as presenting multiple benefits for the students. Primary among those is less time lost to administrative or housekeeping and chores once the students return to school Aug. 8.
“While through the year we don’t have a regular schedule of homeroom, typically at the beginning of each school year we have to devote time for a number of days to complete these administrative tasks,” Cochran said. “By offering all students the opportunity to come to the school, pick up all of that first of the year set of papers and complete them in one evening, we can reduce the time we spend in homeroom. As a matter of fact, we plan to only have them Thursday and Friday the first week of school.”
Student schedules can also be picked up at the orientation. The orientation evenings will be Aug. 1, 5, 6 and 7. Seniors will start things off on Aug. 1, while seventh graders will have the evening of Aug. 5. On Aug. 6, 10th- and 11th-graders will have orientation, and Aug. 7 will be the night for eighth and ninth graders. Each night’s event begins at 6 p.m.
At the orientations there will be a short time for guidance to be given to the students and parents then each will begin a station-to-station process where they can handle their business.
“For instance, one station will be for those who need to buy parking permits, another will be for locker rental, while a third will be for updating the demographic information we have on each student in INow, our student information system,” Reeltown counselor Kim Counts said. “There will be others such as student handbook and county codes of conduct distribution, lunch applications and other things we have to do at the beginning of each year.”
Cochran said it is critically important parents and students make sure they update their demographic information because that details who may make contact with students. Typically, in many cases situations have arisen that have created the need for a change to be made. Also, he said, parents should make sure they complete the lunch application whether their student intends to eat lunch or not.
“So much of our funding is determined by the free and reduced numbers that represent our students,” Cochran said. “Parents and students often think that since they’re not going to eat they don’t need to complete the form, but it can only help us if they will.”
In addition to office staff, those who teach the students in the grades each night will also be in attendance to advise on the materials requirements for their classes.
The overall goal of the orientation evenings will be to benefit students.
“If all goes as well as we hope, and as well as it should, this will be a significant benefit to our students, and our parents because they can sign and complete all of the paperwork they are normally faced with at the beginning of each year,” Cochran said. “We’re looking forward to it.”