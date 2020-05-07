Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools (CLAS) recognized 30 Schools of Distinction across the eight state school board districts and announced the 2019 CLAS Banner Schools on Monday during a virtual ceremony.
For state school board district 2, Tallapoosa County Schools’ Horseshoe Bend School and Reeltown Elementary School were recognized as 2019 CLAS Schools of Distinction. Reeltown Elementary was named the 2019 CLAS Banner School.
“Congratulations to these wonderful Alabama public schools, which provide excellent examples of the significant learning opportunities taking place in public education in Alabama,” CLAS executive director Vic Wilson said in a press release. “Further, the stakeholders at every school are to be commended for striving for excellence daily.”
The CLAS Banner School Award originated in 2001 with the purpose to identify, recognize and publicize schools with outstanding educational programs, which serve as models across the state. Recognition is among all state board districts with four exemplary schools selected from each district as a CLAS School of Distinction, resulting in 32 total. Superintendents of each area schools nominated the chosen schools for this award, resulting in 189 school programs nominated statewide.
Eight Banner Schools are selected from those 32, one from each state board district. Typically all 32 schools of distinction are recognized at an awards luncheon where the eight Banner Schools are announced.
With the traditional luncheon not an option due to current restrictions around the coronavirus pandemic, CLAS broadcast a virtual ceremony on WOTM.