Rasmussen
Hilary Rasmussen, third grade teacher at Reeltown Elementary School, won Tallapoosa County 2023 Teacher of the Year.

 Abigail Murphy

The day begins with passing out papers onto each student’s desk. It’s still too early for kids to be in the classroom, but the teachers are already there — preparing.

