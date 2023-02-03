The day begins with passing out papers onto each student’s desk. It’s still too early for kids to be in the classroom, but the teachers are already there — preparing.
“It's not just teaching a set of standards or teaching somebody how to read,” Reeltown third-grade teacher Hilary Rasmussen said. “It's actually teaching them about life.”
Rasmussen recently won 2023 Tallapoosa County Teacher of the Year, and she said finding out she won was shocking to say the least.
“I teared up. all the teachers in the county, we work really hard,” she said.
Removing some tears from her eyes, Rasmussen said this is a job that you need support to do. Although she won the award individually, she credits a lot of it to her team — from her fellow third grade teachers to administration support.
Rasmussen teaches both reading and social studies, using multisensory activities and sometimes involving technology like learning apps. However, she also winds up having to teach students the mundane things like navigating friendships.
During an average school day, Rasmussen generally teaches the whole class a lesson first. Then the kids break up into small groups, and she goes around targeting specific skills each group needs help with.
“You just have to carve out time because you want them to come to school,” Rasmussen said. “You want those experiences for them because they need to be in charge of their learning and if they're excited, then they're going to be in charge of it.”
Her classes also do activities like Kahoot, independent work with worksheets and group work so the students can learn from each other. Rasmussen said this is such a formative time with reading specifically because third grade tends to be the “make it or break it point” for many students.
“Learning to read is just such a fundamental skill,” she said. “If they can't learn to read, it's gonna be really hard for them to get past anything in life. We're really hitting that last foundational skill.”
While Rasmussen has found her path with teaching, it’s not where her profession started. Prior to becoming a teacher two years ago, she worked at the sheriff’s department and at the Alabama Sheriff's Girls Ranch.
Working in other professions, Rasmussen saw some of the consequences of a poor education, and she no longer wanted to be on the sidelines saying what education should be. Instead, she wanted to be part of the solution.
“I think I've just been running from the profession my whole life,” she said. “I just wasn't ready to say, ‘OK, this is what I want to do.’
It was around the pandemic she realized teaching was something she needed to do as the field of education was changing vastly.
At the end of the day, Rasmussen said it’s about being there for the students.
“It's all about building relationships with the kids,” she said. “I think that's why I've been successful is that I have been able to build a relationship and not all relationships are going to be amazing relationships. It's just that I've gotten to know that child and I know how to get them motivated… I can't force them to do the work, but once they buy into their education, they buy into the school. They want to do it then.”
The Tallapoosa County Teacher of the Year award was presented during the Jan. 23 Tallapoosa County Board of Education meeting.