Reeltown Elementary School National Beta Club induction
Buy Now

Students at Reeltown Elementary School took the oath of membership Monday, Nov. 28, as they officially joined the National Beta Club.

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

A special ceremony occurred Monday at Reeltown Elementary as students took a prestigious oath of membership. 

Reeltown Elementary School National Beta Club induction
Buy Now
Reeltown Elementary School National Beta Club induction
Buy Now
Reeltown Elementary School National Beta Club induction
Buy Now

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you