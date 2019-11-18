Education is in Reeltown Elementary School third-grade math teacher Autumn Veasey’s blood. Her father John Mask was a teacher; her sister Tonia Hornsby also teaches at RES; her second sister Wendy Harry also teaches elementary school; and her brother John Mask II teaches history and coaches wrestling at Tallassee High School.
Interestingly enough, Veasey started her career in accounting after her father persuaded her not to teach.
“Ever since I was little I wanted to be a teacher and my dad, who was in education for 36 years, he tried to get me to try something else,” Veasey said. “So I went in a different direction to begin with and I got my degree in business focusing on accounting. I worked with the state for about eight years.”
Veasey kept thinking she wanted to teach and later got her masters in education. She said she enjoys being a teacher.
She began working at Tallassee Elementary School and started at RES two years ago. Veasey graduated from Reeltown School in 2002 and wanted to go back and teach at her old school.
Being a former accountant Veasey enjoys teaching math to her students including word problems and how to count change after paying for items.
“Math was my favorite subject in school,” Veasey said. “I think that helps having that background. I always like to bring in real-world examples whenever I can in class.”
Veasey’s favorite part of work is her co-workers and the supportive administration.
Her fellow peers voted her as the school’s teacher of the year for 2020-21. Veasey said she was surprised to get the award.
“I feel like it’s an honor to be chosen for that,” Veasey said. “I appreciate everybody who thought of me for that. I always hope I’m doing the best I can do.”
Veasey has taught two of her own children at Reeltown. She taught her daughter, Haylee Veasey, when she was in her homeroom and currently has her son, Kaleb Veasey, for homeroom.
Veasey said her children sometimes stay late after school with her but they don’t mind having their mother as their teacher.
“I’ve been able to teach both of them math but sometimes I think it’s a little more difficult having a child in your class but they’ve done well,” Veasey said.
Veasey’s philosophy for teaching her children is treating them like any other student.
“I want them to do what’s right and I want what’s best for all of them,” Veasey said. “That’s what I tell them all the time. I’m always there if they need me.”