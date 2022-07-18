Reeltown Elementary School creates additional pre-K classes

Tallapoosa County Schools is announcing a second pre-K class following the school district recently being awarded a large grant.
According to Superintendent Ray Porter, the school district created the class as a measure to address additional educational needs at the school.
“That's the biggest expansion that we've had this year, and so we'll be able to reach more students at that school,” Porter said.
The school district will be hiring a full-time faculty member to oversee the class as well as provide classroom space for the expanding grade-level.
Porter also reported that theschool district has successfully filled several replacement positions in recent weeks, completely filling out school faculty roasters. Many of the vacant positions occurred after employees at several schools either left the district or retired. However, those positions have now been replenished, according to Porter.
“We did most of our hiring very early in the spring, but you always have a couple of people who unexpectedly retire, maybe move closer to their original home and those types of things,” he said. “We have seen people depart, but overall it has been a very good year for retention in Tallapoosa County.”
These school employees will likely be needed as Reeltown’s population continues to rapidly grow.According to 2020 Census results released last year, Reeltown has experienced significant growth over the past 10 years
That impact is being felt within the school district as there are now around 2,800 students currently enrolled, but that number has been increasing in recent years, according to school leadership.