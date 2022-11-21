ReelNews
Students and staff of Reeltown Elementary School pose for a photo to commemorate the beginning of ReelNews.

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

Chuck Blake has always had a vision. The Reeltown Elementary School custodian wished to bring his passion for video production to a younger generation. Fortunately for Blake, he didn’t have to look far. 

ReelNews
Student anchors Aleija Love (left) and Kaleb Veasey (Right) have been among students that have led morning broadcasts this school semester. 
ReelNews
Students control the live newscast in a broadcast control room. 

An announcement video that provides a glimpse into the daily student-run broadcast show that is "ReelNews." 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

