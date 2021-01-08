Reeltown Elementary School and Reeltown High School will switch to virtual learning on Monday due to staffing issues, Tallapoosa County Schools announced Friday.
Students will be attending classes remotely Monday, Jan. 11 to Friday, Jan. 15 while teachers and staff will continue to work from the building.
High school sports will not be affected by the schools going virtual, athletic director Matt Johnson said Friday.
Next week is the first time this school year that any of Tallapoosa County Schools will be remote due to the pandemic. Tallapoosa County Schools had one day of scheduled virtual learning on Jan. 4 following its two-week winter break to make time for professional development training for teachers and staff.
"We are kind of playing it by ear since this is the first time that we've had to (go virtual)," deputy superintendent Casey Davis said. "At this point we are hoping it doesn't have to go past the 15th."
Davis said the issue is there is "not enough staff for the week to cover everything we needed to cover." Staff members who are absent have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are quarantining due to COVID-19 exposure.
According to Tallapoosa County Schools' COVID-19 data last updated Jan. 7, two Reeltown Elementary teachers are currently in quarantine, while five Reeltown High School teachers have tested positive since the new year. Four high school students and one elementary student have also tested positive.
The struggle to attract substitute teachers amid a pandemic has been a recent topic of discussion among Tallapoosa County Board of Education members and central office staff. In a school board work session last month, director of personnel Nancy Hatcher said the schools' substitute teacher fill rate was only about 60%, with school administrators having to fill in for the other 40% of classes without subs.
Hatcher said the problem is two-fold — on the demand side, more teachers are having to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure; on the supply side, fewer substitute teachers are willing to risk their own exposure the virus.
At present, Tallapoosa County Schools substitute teachers make $60 per day, compared with $100 per day at Alexander City Schools.
“Competition is so keen for subs, we’re going to have to do a pay adjustment at some point,” then-superintendent-elect Ray Porter said at the work session.
Porter was sworn in as Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent on Monday. In an interview on Tuesday, Porter said schools have plans set in place for students without internet in the event of having to go virtual. According to 2015-2019 U.S. Census estimates, roughly one-quarter of Tallapoosa County households do not have a broadband internet subscription.
In a letter to parents, Reeltown Elementary principal Lisa Hornsby said pre-Kindergarten through second-grade students will be sent home with paper packets Friday while grades three through six will be issued Chromebooks temporarily. Paper packets will also be available to pick up for older students without internet, Hornsby said.
"As we continue to navigate this unprecedented year together, we appreciate your support and understand that you may have questions," she said.