Reeltown Elementary School and Reeltown High School will switch to virtual learning on Monday due to staffing issues, Tallapoosa County Schools announced Friday.
Virtual learning will remain in place from Monday, Jan. 11 to Friday, Jan. 15.
Students will remain in class until the end of the school day and will be sent home with more detailed information, the school district said in a text alert.
High school sports will not be affected by the schools going virtual, athletic director Matt Johnson confirmed Friday.