Reeltown High School’s counseling program earned the designation of a 2020 Alabama School Counseling Program of Distinction, evidence the school’s program aligns with the national model for the American School Counseling Association.
“I think earning that distinction is affirmation of what we already know concerning the status at Reeltown,” RHS principal Tom Cochran said. “Every student, parent and staff member strives to be the best they can be.”
As the second year in existence, the Alabama School Counseling Program of Distinction, in conjunction with the Alabama State Department of Education, provides this distinction to schools showing exemplary application that aligns with the comprehensive counseling and guidance model for Alabama Public Schools.
“By following that, which is what we do anyway, I got an email at the beginning of last school year talking about some training for it,” RHS counselor Kim Counts said. “I asked if I could participate and jumped in a little quick. It was a lot of work, but I went to those trainings and we just did it.”
Trainings provided step-by-step instruction on what school counselors are supposed to implement in their programs and required participants to write up narratives surrounding different topics.
“We had to write up essays and different things on specifics we already did for the national model, collect some data and show how we use that to make our goals,” Counts said.
As her ninth year as Reeltown’s counselor, Counts is an advocate for students’ emotional well beings.
“There are so many students who do not get a chance to express themselves at home or wherever they are and I just feel like they need someone they can talk to to help meet needs they have,” Counts said. “And whether it be me or me finding a resource they can use, a lot take advantage of that.”
This extends from mental issues to decisions about college, financial aid, dual enrollment and other life choices.
“Being one of less than 20 schools in the state earning this is further evidence not only Ms. Counts but the entire student body is being successful,” Cochran said.
Superintendent Joe Windle echoed this sentiment and is proud of Reeltown and Counts for this success.
“We are extremely proud of Reeltown High School and Mrs. Kim Counts for receiving this recognition,” Windle said. “Mrs. Counts has always been a leader in placing her students’ needs as her top priority. I can think of no counselor more deserving.”