Not many people can say they like cleaning and taking out the trash, but Reeltown Elementary School custodian Chuck Blake truly loves it.
He said he likes his job so much he feels like he’s never worked a day in his life.
“It is fulfilling,” Blake said. “When the job gets done it is good to leave (at the end of) the day knowing I have accomplished the job. Although it is a job that never ends, the job of the day is accomplished.”
One thing Blake enjoys as a custodian is knowing his work is important for the school’s health.
“We’ve had a lot less sicknesses this year as far as the flu,” Blake said. “I think keeping it clean and using the right chemicals keeps everybody healthy.”
Blake, who has worked at the school for 16 years, compares his career to a longtime teacher’s and wants to keep working many more years.
“I guess I made a career out of it,” Blake said.
Blake is still there after so many years because he loves the students and the school’s family-like staff.
Reeltown principal Raymond Porter said “no” isn’t in Blake’s vocabulary and the teachers love him. Porter said Blake is also dependable and embodies what a role model employee looks like.
“Mr. Chuck does a great job every day but his biggest attribute is the way influences a positive culture among teachers and students,” Porter said. “He is a genuine man, a strong Christian man who works in his community, works for his schools, has my trust and their trust and cares about young people.”
A 2001 Dadeville graduate, Blake needed a job and saw the opening at Reeltown. He only knew Reeltown as one of Dadeville’s sports rivals but took the opportunity to work there in 2003.
He had maintenance experience from a previous job and started with three others. He never expected to stay this long but he’s now the school’s sole custodian.
In addition to cleaning the elementary school Blake also maintains Reeltown High School’s gym and band room.
Outside of Reeltown, Blake also works part time at Home Depot in Opelika and runs his own wedding video company Imagine This Films.
“It’s like I don’t have a day off,” Blake said. “I’m always working.”
As the sole custodian, Blake likes being in charge of his own schedule.
Blake appreciates when he is thanked by students and the staff, which gave him gift cards and cash for National Custodian Day last year.
Blake said even being on a job for 16 year’s there’s always something to learn.
“This past couple weeks ago I was scrubbing this floor over here and put this chemical down and found out I’m not supposed to put that down because that messed it up,” Blake said. “I’m still learning every day.”