Rep. Ed Oliver's State House District 81 is due for expansion as its population has fallen about 2,400 constituents short of target, according to the 2020 Census.
That redistricting data, released earlier this month, offers lawmakers a first look at Alabama's demographic changes down to each voting precinct, thus kick-starting the decennial process of redrawing state senate and house district lines.
District 81, held by Oliver (R-Dadeville) since 2018, had a population of 45,453 residents as of 2020. With Alabama's population now exceeding 5 million, however, distributed across 105 representatives, that's nearly 48,000 constituents per district. To make up for that difference, District 81 will have to absorb new territory.
"It's a huge puzzle that has to be put together," said Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile), chair of the legislative committee on reapportionment.
"The numbers that you are actually looking at, we are imputing them into the computers and having them cross-checked," Pringle said. "I've got a whole staff working on getting them imputed."
Confusingly, District 81 is already a different shape than it was 10 years ago. According to a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Alabama Black Legislative Caucus v. Alabama, the state's 2011 legislative map constituted illegal racial gerrymandering and had to be redrawn by the 2018 election.
As such, as of 2017, Oliver's district covers most of Tallapoosa County, the lower half of Coosa County and a sliver of Chilton County. Excluded from his district are Camp Hill in the southeast corner of Tallapoosa County and Tallassee's Wall Street community in the southern panhandle, both of which belong to Rep. Pebblin Warren's (D-Tuskegee) District 82 which extends into Lee and Macon counties.
However, for Oliver, who has indicated he will seek reelection in 2022, those boundaries — and thus, voter base — are likely to change.
Citing this year's likely prioritization of county lines, Oliver said there's a possibility majority-Democrat Camp Hill and Wall Street will be absorbed into his district with the rest of Tallapoosa County. District 31 to the south, which covers most of Elmore County, also has constituents to spare but would involve crossing county lines.
But "there are no guarantees on any of that stuff," Oliver said.
Pringle agreed the state legislature will do its best to maintain political subdivisions, but it must be juggled with other factors — the first being an equal number of constituents per state district, plus or minus 5%.
"The overriding principle of redistricting is to ensure proportional representation," he said. "But yes, we are going to try to keep counties whole."
This year's redistricting session will also be the first to have to factor in differential privacy, a new methodology deployed by the U.S. Census Bureau aimed at protecting Americans' personal information. Differential privacy deliberately scrambles Census data at the hyper-local level, such that the metrics for one census-designated block might be off by a couple points. This makes it harder for "big data" computing to identify a single resident.
According to Pringle, this leaves lawmakers' redistricting determinations ripe for contest.
"Differential privacy — the left hates it, the right hates it, everybody hates it," he said. "Expect that to go to the Supreme Court."
Earlier this year, Alabama filed a lawsuit — backed by 16 other states — challenging the Census Bureau's use of differential privacy, but the request was denied by federal judges.
The state is now expected to proceed with redistricting in a special legislative session this fall to beat the deadline for the 2022 election cycle, with public hearings throughout September.
"I just told the governor I'd be ready at the end of October," Pringle said.