The American Red Cross is encouraging residents to donate blood, as there is an urgent need for donors because the COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply challenges. Red Cross will host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Lake Martin Area United Way Conference Room, 17 Main St. in Alexander City.
“There is almost always a shortage during summer anyway with people on vacation and a lot of our donations come from high schools so when school is out there is a disparity there,” Red Cross account manager Alabama and Gulf Coast district Laura McCormick said. “So there is a blood shortage right now not just because of summer but because of the coronavirus as well.”
There was a decline in need for blood at hospitals around April when elective procedures and surgeries were postponed but since hospitals have opened back up those appointments, the demand for blood product has grown by at least 30%, according to McCormick.
Before donating, all participants will be screen for COVID-19 symptoms including temperature checks.
“There are certain health history questions we ask and now a donor screening at the door,” McCormick said. “Along with taking temperatures, we are asking a list of questions to make sure donors have not been exposed or around someone who has been exposed to the coronavirus. This helps mitigate anyone who may be sick and is an added precaution to make sure we’re not bringing sick folks into the drive.”
All donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, which is a test authorized by the Federal Drug Administration. This test may indicate if the immune system has produced antibodies to the virus but will not show if the virus is currently present.
“This is not a diagnostic test for people to come in and think they have COVID-19 or feel sick; they should never come in to donate blood if they don’t feel well,” McCormick said. “This antibody test will let you know if you have had (the coronavirus) or been exposed to it in some way because you’ve developed antibodies to it.”
Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made at www.redcrossblood.org. McCormick said to allow about an hour for when you walk in the door until you walk out but the actual blood donation is fairly quick.
“We can take up to eight people per hour with this drive,” McCormick said. “We don’t require appointments but we encourage them because it does help with donor flow and keeps things moving in a timely fashion.”
Walk-ins are still accepted but Red Cross can more easily organize if it knows ahead of time the number of people coming in and therefore the number of staff members needed.
“We appreciate people coming in on their own accord and donating their time as well as their blood,” McCormick said. “We’re grateful for walk-ins but (appointments) help things go smoothly, and (help us) know whose coming in and how many supplies we need.”
Donors for this event will receive an exclusive “Wonder Woman 1984” T-shirt while supplies last. The new Warner Bros. film is set to hit theaters nationwide Oct. 2.
For an added incentive, those who give blood throughout the month of July will automatically be entered to win an authentic “Wonder Woman 1984” movie prop replica package including a golden lasso and pair of gauntlets.
“In times of crisis, new superheroes often emerge, and new alliances are forged,” senior vice president of American Red Cross Biomedical Service Paul Sullivan said in a press release. “The Red Cross is thrilled to partner with ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to encourage and thank fans and blood donors alike for being superheroes for patients in need by giving blood in July. Blood donors have a unique super power — lifesaving blood. Blood cannot be manufactured and donors are the only source for patients in need.”