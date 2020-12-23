The American Red Cross hosted a blood drive at the Lake Martin Area United Way conference room Tuesday as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to stretch supply.
In October, Red Cross and other blood donation groups issued a joint statement sounding the alarm on the nation’s “critically low” blood supply due to cancelled school and office blood drives and the resumption of elective surgeries.
According to Lake Martin Area United Way, Alabama hospitals are facing an emergency need for blood and a shortage of healthy donors.
The Red Cross attracted donors Tuesday with a free long-sleeve t-shirt and a COVID-19 antibody test, which would indicate whether the donor has had COVID-19 in the past.
Alex City resident Roger Smith said he donates blood on the regular.
“I’ve given a couple gallons of blood,” Smith said.
Smith said he wasn’t particularly concerned about whether he had antibodies.
“Eight weeks ago, I gave blood and they haven’t said anything,” he said. “If I do that’s great.”
Kaitlyn Henderson, a nursing student at Central Alabama Community College, said she takes the opportunity to donate whenever she can.
“I have been giving since I was in high school,” Henderson said.
Donors will be able to find out whether they have COVID-19 antibodies in seven to 10 days.