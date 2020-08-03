The Alexander City City Council learned of another month of record shopping in Alexander City.
Mayor Tommy Spraggins informed the council sales tax collection for the month of June was higher than June of 2019 and even higher than May 2020 which was the highest sales tax collection of all time.
“It is three months in a row we have had record sales tax collections,” Spraggins informed the council at Monday’s meeting.
Spraggins said $1,134,050 was collected in June and reported in the July sales tax report. May collections were $1,098,000. Year to date in the fiscal year Alexander City is 10.8% over budgeted revenue and Spraggins expects the city to end the year with more than $900,000 over projected revenues. It is something city officials are pleasantly pleased with given the COVID-19 pandemic and the April storm.
“We are certainly glad everyone is shopping at home,” Spraggins said. “We are also happy our visitors are shopping with us too.”
