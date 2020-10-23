It’s the end of an era in Dadeville and the Beautification Board wants to honor the outgoing city administration for all the dedication, hard work and support given to not only its board members over the years but also the entire community.
A farewell reception will be held from 3 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at Zazu’s Verandah on the courthouse square for outgoing Mayor Wayne Smith and councilmembers Betty Adams and Roy Mathis. The family of the late councilmember Dick Harrelson also was invited and hopes to be in attendance as well.
“This is a way to honor these people because of their service to the community and being so supportive of us as a beautification board,” board member Elaine Balint Forbus said.
Beautification board president Mickey Forbus said Smith was the one to reinstate the beautification board after it went dormant in the late 1980s.
“He got that board back going and they funded us for the past three years,” Forbus said. “(Smith and the council) supported us in any way they could with offering city employees to help with projects. They’ve just been very supportive.”
The reception is free and open to the public and Balint Forbus hopes community members will stop by to say thank you and wish these residents good luck in future endeavors.
Harrelson died before the end of his council term and played a huge role in the community of Dadeville for years so the beautification board felt is was approporiate to honor him as well.
“The family of Mr. Harrelson will be attending,” Balint Forbus said. “His daughter Patti, daughter Jane and son John. I hope all three will be able to come.”
Harrelson’s wife Jackie is in assisted living at Chapman Healthcare and with COVID-19 restrictions will not be able to attend.
“(Harrelson) had been a major figure around Dadeville for years and years,” Forbus said. “He was big into the (Dadeville) Quarterback Club and also cooked steak dinners. He was a tremendous supporter.”
Forbus Balint said, “He was actually just the chief cook around Dadeville for all our events and functions.”
Councilmember Tony Wolfe was appointed to District 5 to replace Harrelson after his death.
Refreshments will be served at the reception and face coverings are required for all attendees.
Following the reception, the group plans to head to the Dadeville City Council meeting to support them closing out their terms.
Mayor-elect Jimmy Frank Goodman Sr. and councilmembers Darryl Heard and Terry Greer will be sworn in at the Nov. 10 city council meeting.