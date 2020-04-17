As the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate and more people are working from home, attending virtual worship services and connecting with organizations online, the need for accessible real-time captioning may increase.
Essentially, as a class, meeting or ceremony is happening, companies such as CommPro can capture real-time verbatim captioning on screens for those with hearing loss.
“The reason we do this in most places is because of the Americans with Disabilities Act so we provide reasonable accommodation for deaf or those with substantial limitations with hearing loss,” CommPro president Jamie Parsons said. “If you need this specific service as an accommodation, it’s part of your civil rights.”
The benefit of using a live person operating a stenograph machine instead of artificial intelligence is stenographers use punctuation, can translate accented speech and differentiate between humans talking.
“It’s actually a human being using a stenograph machine that is then connected to software that translates the steno language into English in real time,” Parsons said. “When we hear it, we write it instantaneously and its read in that same moment.”
The action done on the machine is referred to as writing, not typing, and several keys are incorporated at a time to make words.
“There is no noise or clicking,” Parsons said. “We’re writing the phonetic syllables we hear and those jam together to make words.”
To be certified as a court reporter, a person must be able to write 225 words per minute at 95% accuracy.
Some classes or meetings take some additional preparation for the person captioning, so certain names and words can be added to the machine’s dictionary.
“I recently did a 17th Century British literature class where they talked about all kinds of poems, poetry, weird words,” court reporter and Alexander City resident Lacee Key said. “So I received the PDF ahead of time of what they’re going to talk about and uploaded names I knew I was going to hear. I do this for words unfamiliar to me to make sure they’ll come up when class starts.”
Key said these briefs translate to words, similar to sticky keys. The shorthand function can create words, phrases or even long sentences depending on what’s defined in a steno machine’s dictionary.
“I’ve captioned city council meetings before and it’s beneficial for people in the back,” Key said. “Acoustics aren’t great in some rooms so it can help people out. Also since I’m certified we keep and can provide a live record.”
Key has captioned Troy football games, college classes, UAB town hall meetings, Alabama Democratic National Convention (DNC) meetings and more. The service is beneficial across all platforms.
“With the DNC meeting, there was a note if people want to watch captions to tune into a website,” Key said. “Not everyone uses it but it’s there.”
Parsons said the accessibility factor is key and services should just be provided for all people with hearing loss.
“One in 70 people that are deaf or hard of hearing use sign language,” Parsons said. “Most people are probably going to cope in a way that doesn’t involve sign language.”
The issue is a lot of people don’t know captioning and this form of communication exists or how to request.
“If you’ve gradually lost your hearing, you haven’t had the same type of advocacy to know there is something like this available out there,” Parsons said. “Anywhere there is a live event with people speaking, it should be made accessible and built into the design and funding of the program.”
Communication access real-time translation captioning differs from closed captioning, which is done after the fact. The job is not a common one around Alabama and CommPro services the entire state along with individuals who may be certified on their own.
This service is beneficial for businesses, churches or organizations hosting virtual events to ensure everyone who takes part knows what’s going on.
To have an event real-time captioned, email Parsons at Jamie@commpro.org.