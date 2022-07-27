Cliff Williams / The Outlook Hvala Collari ’s gravity joust machine was full of toothpicks to provide protection and offense to pop opponents ballots at a 4-H STEM camp at Central Alabama Community College Tuesday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Dr. Jeremy Carr fires his chemistry cannon following a chemistry experiment at a 4-H STEM camp at Central Alabama Community College Tuesday.
Soon balloons were popping and children were quickly modifying their new machines.
“I just started putting spikes on it,” Hvala Collari said. “I wanted that many so the others couldn’t go through it.”
Collari’s machine quickly gained the nickname 'Porcupine.’ It didn’t take long for others to take notice and start to copy and maybe improve on Collari’s design.
“I kind of just took a little from Hvala’s spiketivty, just did a barricade so almost nobody can get through,” Easton Parker said. “I put the clay in front so they would have to poke through it to get to the balloon. They will have to hit it multiple times to break it down. There are spikes on the side so if it gets off course, they can help defend from that side.”
The quick thinking and modification of the gravity joust machines was just what Alabama Cooperative Extension System 4-H Foundation Regional Extension Agent Trent Carboni wanted when he and others were planning the one day STEM camp.
“We put this together to get them to thinking, especially critical thinking, trying to solve a problem,” Carboni said.
Tuesday’s camp at Central Alabama Community College is one of eight Clover Camps hosted by Tallapoosa County 4-H all across the county. Almost every Tuesday since June campers have learned about crocheting, kayaking and fishing, as well as, water ecosystems, jams and jellies, archery, art and more.
Tallapoosa County Extension Agent Shane Harris said they wanted to do something a little different this year.
“We wanted to try and get more kids involved,” Harris said. “We wanted to have a number of activities and scatter them around the county.”
Tuesday’s camp included students from Alexander City, Horseshoe Bend, Dadeville, Reeltown and Lee County schools.
When the jousting was done, students took to the chemistry lab to figure the differences between vinegar, bleach, Sprite and more using red cabbage under the direction of CACC chemistry professor Dr. Jeremy Carr. Soon students geared up in safety glasses were tearing apart cabbage to be used to determine a substance’s pH.
“Sprite, is it neutral, acidic or basic?” Carr asked the campers.
To everyone’s surprise it's acidic.
But everyone’s favorite experiment was pizza box s’mores. Students lined pizza boxes with tin foil and placed marshmallows on top of chocolate on top of a graham cracker and placed outside so the sun heated up the saran wrapped box.
“I can’t wait to eat that,” Tommy Farr said.
The camp resumes for its last installment Aug. 2 at DARE Park for a Back to School Bash. For more information on registration call the Extension Office at 256-825-1050.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
