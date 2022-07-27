CACC 4H
Buy Now

Cliff Williams / The Outlook Hvala Collari adds more toothpicks to her gravity joust machine at a 4-H STEM camp at Central Alabama Community College Tuesday.

 Cliff Williams / The Outlook

Moments after creating a joust machine from toothpicks, wheels and a balloon, local 4H’ers were set to release their newly created machines.

PHOTOS: CACC, 4-H host STEM camp

1 of 17

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

Tags

Recommended for you