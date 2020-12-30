To keep local youth involved in reading throughout the holiday season, Alexander City's Mamie’s Place Children’s Library sponsored a winter reading challenge for kids aged five to 17. Participants were required to read at least 20 books, logging them into their Beanstack reading app account.
Evie Kate Platt was the winter reading challenge winner, gaining herself a Fire HD tablet. Now Evie can continue her reading goals with up-to-date technology.
"Congratulations Evie!" librarian Melissa Finley said. "Keep reading."
Reading is a fundamental skill that opens doors while providing a means for the pursuit of knowledge, librarian Finley said. Literacy empowers individuals to grow successfully.
For more information about how to participate in other reading challenges contact the staff at Mamie’s Place Children’s Library at 256-234-4644. They will be more than happy to help patrons start your Beanstack account, Finley said.
Beanstack, produced by Zoobean, Inc., is a web and mobile application that helps build literacy for both children and their families. It includes designed reading challenges that encourages kids to practice their research skills while tracking their reading progress.