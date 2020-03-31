Horseshoe Bend students in kindergarten through sixth grade have added incentive to read recreationally and this is the perfect time to do so.
The Read to Succeed program is sponsored by Six Flags Theme Parks and encourages children in this age group to complete six hours of non-school related reading to be eligible for a free ticket to a participating Six Flags location.
HBS librarian Julie Turner has coordinated the free program since 2012 and just recently reminded parents the deadline to log reading hours isn’t until 5 p.m. April 17.
“I got to thinking that this is a great opportunity,” Turner said. “Parents are looking for ways to reward their kids for doing what they’re asking them to do at home. So it’s a great time (with school closed) for parents to take advantage.”
Since Gov. Kay Ivey mandated public schools move to online learning for the remainder of the school year to help avoid the spread of COVID-19, children are home with time on their hands.
“A lot of kids right now are doing a lot of reading for fun because they have the time,” Turner said. “It doesn’t matter what you read as long as you enter what you’re reading.”
Currently 23 HBS students have registered but Turner has seen upward of 80 participate in the past. The program opened in December and with about three weeks left to log reading hours, she believes she’ll see a huge jump in that number.
“At this point, 23 is still a good number and numbers could go up,” Turner said. “I want to encourage kids to keep reading and put helpful tips out there to parents. I have a second-grader myself and am doing everything I can to keep him occupied.”
Deidre Ogletree is the mother of three Horseshoe Bend students all participating in the Read to Succeed program for the second year, as the children enjoyed their adventure to Six Flags last year.
“They’ve been to Six Flags prior to this program, so they love to go,” Ogletree said. “It pushes them to have something to look forward to.”
Each of her children responds differently to recreational reading but all are eager to record their minimum six hours.
“My daughter (Sivana Smith, 9) loves to read and would read every day,” Ogletree said. “For her, it’s nice to get that incentive but she’s just a reader.”
Her two boys, Elijah Smith, 11, and Hudson Smith, 7, love to track their progress.
“They’re always asking, ‘How many more minutes do we have?’” Olgetree said. “I break it up into 30-minute increments for them and I try to use that to replace some screen time.”
The siblings began their reading journey over winter break and read at least on a weekly basis.
“We went to the beach a few weeks ago and I have noticed them more likely to want to pull out a magazine or something with some spare time to read versus resorting to electronics,” Ogletree said.
For those too young to read or simply wanting bonding time, hours parents read to their children are counted as well.
“My youngest comes to me a lot and wants to be read to,” Ogletree said. “His interest in that has sparked.”
In the past, students sent their hours to the participating school, which entered on their behalves. This year, parents can enter the numbers electronically.
In May, Six Flags will email the appropriate number of tickets to Turner who will give them to students who earned them.
Turner registered accounts for all HBS teachers and those who end up with at least eight students from their classes participate will also get a free ticket.
“Our teachers in general are big pushers on reading,” Ogletree said. “We love Horseshoe Bend and their drive for that.”
The third-grade HBS teachers have created a private, closed Facebook group to communicate with students’ parents and Turner said she issued a challenge to all those children to see whose homeroom winds up with the most contributors.
“I just wanted to create a little competition between them,” Turner said. “Fortunately, we’re a small school so a lot of kids have siblings in other classes too.”
New this year, Six Flags will offer a discounted ticket to parents whose kids log more than six hours of reading time for the Read to Succeed program.
To participate, visit sixflags.com/books and register.