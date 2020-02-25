Ray Porter is a product of a military family and has implemented that into his education career since the early 2000s. Porter sees the need for a superintendent with a leadership background and that is what compelled him to run for Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent.
Porter’s platform involves community engagement, better facilities, higher achievement across the county and more stakeholder engagement to improve the school system and county as a whole.
“I want to build a school system that will attract new families, new industry and new business,” Porter said. “I know that the only way to do that is to have a higher achieving school system that has multiple opportunities for students.”
Porter, who has been in education for 15 years, said if elected he will begin making changes he deems necessary within the first year of his administration. Porter wants the voters to know the first issue he would tackle if elected would be to create nicer facilities for all of the students in the county.
“We need a school system that, instead of worrying parents, causes them to brag about it.” Porter said.
Porter believes trades and technical skills for future high school graduates are immensely important and one of the most underserved areas of education right now.
“I understand that one of the fears is that manufacturing is going away, and especially here in Alex City, we see that traditional manufacturing has gone away but not high-tech manufacturing,” Porter said. “That’s going to be with us.”
Porter said he believes an ideal superintendent is someone who marries the responsibilities of business, community and new families with the needs of the students. He also deems it necessary for a superintendent to respond quickly to not only the teachers’ needs but also the needs of coaches, lunchroom workers, custodial workers, and other staff.
“Every central office needs to be a service organization, and sometimes we forget that,” Porter said.
Porter said one of the biggest issues facing Tallapoosa County Schools System today is mental health awareness, which he ties back to being one of the contributing reasons partnerships with stakeholders are so important. If elected, Porter wants to create those partnerships to help the schools receive funds. While working so closely in the education community, Porter has seen firsthand the already established partnerships are reaching parts of the county, but he is eager to expand those all across the county.
He said he wants to tackle the unmet social and mental health needs of county students.
“We’ve got to address mental health needs, behavioral needs and we’ve got to get away from a punitive mindset when it comes to behavior and get more in line of a rehabilitative setting,” Porter said.
Porter said he’d also like to see the school system pull in more resources for the music and art departments if voted into the position.
Porter believes the curriculum should involve more educators because of their background in the classroom and their vast knowledge on students’ needs instead of it being left up to politicians.
“The teachers have tried-and-true methods and if we could include those in the (curriculum building) process I would be comfortable with that,” Porter said.
Porter said the recently approved statewide set of math standards is better than Common Core but still needs a bit of work before arriving at the final product.
Porter doesn’t have much opposition when it comes to the state wanting to switch over to a uniform school calendar. He believes if anything it can be beneficial to parents when they want to plan for vacations or other family events. Porter already planned on adopting a two-year calendar with aim of adopting a four-year calendar.
“I guess that kind of puts me in line with that idea,” Porter said.
Porter said his communication with the community would be very efficient. Since taking his current position of principal at Reeltown Elementary School, Porter said he has been successful in increasing numbers at PTO meetings from five to six parents to approximately 75 with all the staff attending, and he credits that to his communication skills.
“What’s best for the school system is what’s best for the students,” Porter said. “We need to be malleable; we need to be willing to adapt and we need strong school leaders.”
Porter worked with Russell Corp. for 13 years in different management positions right before moving on to Edward Bell School in Camp Hill, where he worked as a special education teacher for five years. He taught at Reeltown High School in the same capacity and also taught health and drivers education.
After that, he moved to the central office to take position as director of alternative programs and online learning. It was there he launched Tallapoosa County Virtual Academy. He has been at Reeltown Elementary serving as principal since 2018.