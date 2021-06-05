The cycle of thieves rummaging through parked cars continues in Alexander City.
The Alexander City Police Department has taken reports on at least 23 different vehicles being broken into. While the number seems high, the trend in the last week shows the occurrences slowing.
“We’ve only had a couple this week,” ACPD deputy chief James Easterwood said. “We are investigating it and doing a few things to help stop it.”
No one area of Alexander City is the target of thieves.
“It may be one area one night and then a few nights later somewhere else,” Easterwood said.
In April thieves struck the area of Forrest, Green and Semmes streets, Parks Avenue and Circle Drive. In mid-April 14 vehicles were burglarized.
One thing is in common for almost all of the burglaries.
“These appear to be crimes of opportunity where car owners left vehicles unlocked,” Easterwood said. “Only in a couple of cases have windows been broken. In most cases the vehicles have only been gone through with just some small items taken. In a couple cases guns were taken.”
Easterwood would not say what the police department is doing to prevent the crimes from happening but asked the public to help.
“Most of these are suspects checking doors to see if a vehicle is unlocked,” Easterwood said. “If it is unlocked they are going through the vehicle. It is best to remove anything of value from your car and lock it. Doing so will likely be the best preventative measure.”