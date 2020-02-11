James Michael Crayton was out of jail on bond facing first-degree rape charges but was arrested again over the weekend.
Crayton, 47, of Jacksons Gap was arrested again Sunday by the Alexander City Police Department and charged with 20 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and two counts of illegal possession of credit card.
“He was using a credit card from his employer,” ACPD chief Jay Turner said.
Court documents state Crayton was employed by a local business and used a credit card not in his name at Home Depot 22 times between May 20 and Sept. 12, 2019.
Two of the charges are from fraudulent use of the credit card on Sept. 10 and Sept. 12 after Crayton had bonded out of the Tallapoosa County Jail following an Aug. 15 arrest for first-degree rape.
The August arrest stemmed from a complaint of a 19-year-old stating she was raped by Crayton who she knew. Turner said in August the victim was seeking help purchasing alcohol when Crayton took advantage of the victim.
The arrest complaint states Crayton forced the victim’s pants down before having sexual intercourse.
Crayton’s rape charge is awaiting a decision from a Tallapoosa County grand jury for an indictiment.
Crayton is no stranger to law enforcement. In 2012 Crayton pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 96 months in jail. In 1998 he pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to 25 years in prison. In 1993 he pleaded guilty to robbery and assault.
Alabama law defines illegal possession of a credit or debit card when a person has possession of the card and does not have the consent of the card owner, he or she takes, exercises control over or otherwise uses the card. Fraudulent use of a credit card is defined as a person using the credit card for the purpose of obtaining property, services or anything else of value with knowledge the card is stolen, revoked or cancelled.
If Crayton is found guilty of first-degree rape, which is a Class A felony, he can face 10 to 99 years in prison. If Crayton is found guilty of fraudulent use of a credit card, which is a Class C felony, he can face one to 10 years in prison. If Crayton is found guilty of illegal possession of a credit card, which is a Class D felony, he can face one to five years in prison.
Currently Crayton is being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail with no bond available to him.