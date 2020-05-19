One new face and another familiar one will serve on the Alexander City Board of Education.
The Alexander City City Council reappointed Michael Ransaw to another five-year term and appointed Dr. Chanté Ruffin to fill the remaining three years of the late Doretha Walker’s term at its meeting Monday.
The council said it was pleased with the quality of the applicants it interviewed Thursday night and had a tough decision to make.
“All six were very good candidates,” council president Tim Funderburk said. “We couldn’t go wrong with any of them.”
Councilmember Bobby Tapley said he was impressed as well.
“This is the most qualified group I have seen in my time on the council,” Tapley said.
Councilmember Buffy Colvin said she wants to see people like this when the next Alexander City Board of Education selection comes up.
“I hope to see these people come back and apply again next year,” Colvin said.
Councilmembers liked the dedication of Ransaw.
“I want to thank him for his service,” councilmember Eric Brown said.
Councilmember Scott Hardy said Ruffin’s pediatric medical experience will be useful.
“Dr. Ruffin will be a major asset to the Alexander City Board of Education,” Hardy said. “As a pediatrician, she brings a wealth of knowledge regarding childhood development. Combining that with her passion for our community, I’m confident the council and Alexander City will be pleased with her tenure.”
Mayor Tommy Spraggins honored Walker with a proclamation for decades of service to the area through education.
City clerk AmandaThomas reminded the council about municipal elections coming up in August and said several things will be brought to the council to approve. The council approved one such move Monday as it placed the recently annexed Wicker Point in a council district.
“What we are doing here is putting that in District 6,” Thomas said. “Any changes to districts have to be made by May 25 before the upcoming election.”
Thomas said changes will need to be made to council districts as the area grows.
“There are a minimal number of residents now,” Thomas said. “Later as it grows, we will have to change (the districts).”
The council awarded a new hot-mix patching bid to Pavecon for an amount not to exceed $191,475. The bid had been awarded previously but Thomas said the previous contractor could not honor the bid.
“We had to go back through the bidding process again,” Thomas said. “This is the new bid.”
The previous bidder forfeited a bid bond in the amount of $7,500 because backing out of the contract.
Spraggins told the council architects had evaluated the current city hall and police department. He said a report on the architects’ findings will be completed soon to allow the city leaders to make suggestions as to the best uses or demolition of the buildings after the new municipal complex is completed.
Spraggins said the city will be doing away with the utility payment forgiveness program. He said some had two months in arrears and had accumulated two more months. Spraggins said employees will meet this week to figure out a program to allow customers to make payments on past-due bills.
The council went into an executive session for 35 minutes to discuss an opportunity to purchase property.
In other action the council:
• approved minutes from the May 4 regular meeting and the May 14 work session
• declared a Ford F-150 surplus and donated it to Main Street Alexander City
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 1.
Editor’s Note: There are changes coming to city employee pay periods. Read more about that in the Wednesday Outlook.