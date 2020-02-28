Radney Elementary School students paid tribute to community leaders Lottie Wyckoff and Gary Boleware on Thursday.
Wyckoff and Boleware received medals from students Carlos Choncoa-Martinez and Ja’Niya Spivey at Radney’s Black History Month program.
Wyckoff served on the Alexander City City Council and as Radney’s secretary. Wyckoff was recognized for helping implement the school’s running track during her time on the city council.
“While on the council she served with pride, passion and respecting (many),” Spivey said. “During her tenure on the council she did not forget about Radney School.”
Wyckoff said she is honored to receive the recognition.
“I’m glad everyone enjoys the track,” Wyckoff said.
Boleware’s family established Bibb Street Cleaning in the 1960s and the students recognized him for his family’s teamwork, which is one of Radney’s values.
“Family all work together to keep a legacy for other generations of children and generations to follow,” Choncoa-Martinez said.
Boleware was proud to be honored and serve others.
“To everyone here at Radney, to the parents here, to the community, I stand before you (on behalf of) the Boleware family and Bibb Street Cleaners, I just wanted to tell you thank you for the many years of letting us serve you,” Boleware said.
Boleware reminded the students they are lifelong learners.
“You will never end learning, so always remember that with your endeavors,” Boleware said.
Singing and dancing was a big part of the program as community member Sarah Johnson performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and the school’s band performed Sean O’Loughlin’s “Intensity.”
Regeneration Community Praisers, made up of Ja’Harmony Kelley, Ra’Miya Hicks, Jh’lyriunna Robinson, Spivey, Kenyell Maxwell, Leslie Roberts and Brooklyn Cottingham, performed a praise dance.
“We have so many students involved in this program,” vice principal Dr. Brittney Duncan said. “I am truly blown away by how our students bravery, courage to get up here in front of an audience and speak, sing, dance or play an instrument.”
Students also brought history to life with a skit about interacting with black historical figures including chef George Crum, educator and activist Mary McLeod-Bethune, Congress member Shirley Chisholm, IBM computer inventor Otis Boykin and filmmaker Tyler Perry. Instructional leader Kenyatta Simmons said she included the skit to showcase some lesser-known figures.
“The teachers worked with me to decide which students should play which parts because of the potential they saw in their students,” Simmons said in an email.
Art students Samiya Hoyett, Mahlia Carter, Camden Castleberry, Marcos Escamilla-Mora, Taliyah Kelly, Konica Robinson, Covyn Holt and Brently Nash painted a black and white portrait of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the event.