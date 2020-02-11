Billy Radney of Radney Funeral Home helped establish Hillview Memorial Park in 1952 with Henry Price. Radney Funeral Home purchased the cemetery last week and, according Radney Funeral Home owner Randy Anderson, will continue its mission to serve families when a loved one passes.
“We will be able to continue to serve the families after the funeral,” Anderson said. “Now we can follow a family all the way through burial to make sure their loved one is cared for in the very best way.”
The cemetery was sold to the Price family years ago but is now under the Radney Funeral Home umbrella.
“It has come full circle,” Anderson said. “It was once with Radney and it has come back to Radney.”
Anderson said Hillview Memorial Park currently has 14 acres developed with between 500 and 600 burial lots available. It has between 60 and 70 mausoleum burial spaces and 40 to 50 cremation niches still available. If that is not enough Anderson said the Hillview property includes another 20 acres that are undeveloped.
Radney Funeral Home was founded in 1938 by Mr. William L. Radney Jr. The funeral home originally operated from Radney Furniture Company in downtown Alexander City. Later the funeral home was moved to a building on Alabama Street where it remained until the mid 1950s. The current facility at the corner of Cherokee and Dadeville roads was completed in 1953.
Anderson is no stranger to the funeral industry. He worked a year at Langley Funeral Home before joining Radney Funeral Home in 1995, eventually becoming manager. In May 2006, the Radney family transferred the funeral home’s ownership to Anderson.
In 2013 Anderson purchased Langley Funeral Home and brought it under the Radney Funeral Home umbrella.
Anderson has served as an officer of the Alabama Funeral Directors Association and has represented Alabama on the National Funeral Directors Association Policy Board. He is past president of the Alabama Funeral Directors Association and is a past at large representative on the executive board of the National Funeral Directors Association. Anderson is currently president-elect of the national organization and will take office as president in October.
Anderson said the position will serve the Alexander City community well.
“It allows me to visit funeral homes and meet funeral directors all across the country,” Anderson said. “I get to learn everywhere I go and bring back the best practices I see to serve the families who come to Radney and Langley funeral homes.”
Anderson said those who already purchased lots at Hillview Memorial Park shouldn’t worry.
“All of those plans are still in place,” Anderson said.
Anderson said anyone with questions they can call the office at Radney Funeral Home at 256-234-2511 and anyone there can help you.
“We want to assure everyone their loved ones are taken care of,” Anderson said. “We will continue to take good care of the cemetery for the families and the community.”