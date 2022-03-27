This past Wednesday, March 23, Radney Elementary School held a special graduation ceremony for over 200 students enrolled in the school's D.A.R.E program.
The D.A.R.E. program has been taught to grades K-12 in Alexander City schools since 1990 and is a 10-week educational course that teaches children and teens about the dangers of drugs and violence. The initiative is a collaborative effort between law enforcement officers, educators, students and parents.
As part of the completion of the course, students attend a graduation every year and receive a certificate and pin.
David Johnson, the lead instructor for the school’s program, presided over the graduation ceremony on Wednesday. During his remarks, Johnson reflected on the camaraderie that he had developed with the students during the school year and imparted some final key lessons from the course.
“If I can leave you with anything today, I would like you to remember three things. Number one: make good decisions. Your life will be so much easier and successful if you learn how to make good decisions,” Johnson said. “Number two: always be safe and responsible to yourself and others, and number three: always remember I love you, [the school’s faculty and staff] love you and that God loves you.”
The primary mission of the D.A.R.E. program is to provide children with the information and skills they need to live drug and violence-free lives and establish positive relationships between students and law enforcement. Johnson said he especially gravitated toward the program due to the relational aspect, and added that he enjoys building relationships with students.
“I like working with kids because on the other side of law enforcement, a lot of times, you only see the bad in people,” Johnson said. “Since I've been in prevention, I can try to curb that, hoping I can get ahead of the curve and be an influence and mentor to some of these kids that really need it.”
Johnson has worked in law enforcement for 19 years, serving with both the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Alexander City Police Department. Initially a patrol officer, Johnson began working as a school resource officer and D.A.R.E instructor in 2019. Over the course of the program, Johnson and the students discuss a variety of topics, including healthy communication skills, empathy, effective decision-making, conflict resolution, developing sense of purpose, independence and positive alternatives to bad behavior, mostly related to drug and alcohol abuse. During the ceremony, students sang the official D.A.R.E song “Dare, I won't do drugs!” and recited the program’s key lessons, including the five W’s, an acronym that helps students report a dangerous situation. The five W’s stand for: who, what, when, where and why. Johnson noted that he enjoys seeing young people so enthused about the program as many of the course’s lessons relate to issues they will face as they advance into adulthood.
“It really excites me that they really enjoyed it because these lessons are important,” Johnson said. “They're going to be facing those influences in the next few years so we're hoping to give them the tools and power to say ‘no’ now so they can escape that peer pressure.”
Both the students and teachers also seem to enjoy having Johnson in the classroom. Amy Ray, a 6th grade teacher at Radney Elementary, said that Johnson visited her class regarding the D.A.R.E program.
“Officer Johnson worked hard to ensure the students were excited to learn about the DARE program. He was always available to answer questions, give advice, and help in any way,” Ray said. “Officer Johnson and the D.A.R.E program are a valuable asset to our school and the community as a whole.”
The ceremony concluded with the announcement of the program’s essay winners. Essays are a requirement of graduation from DARE for sixth graders at Radney Elementary School, with the best essays receiving an award. For this year, 10 students were selected. The winners read their essays aloud during the ceremony. This year’s winners are Elisa Lin, Macie Jackson, Lucy Waldrop, Kam Mckinney, Colt Cunningham, Angie Curio Rojo, Cayden Sharpe, Isabella Mitchell, Kylie Jackson and Juliana Castillo.