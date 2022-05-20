Fifth-grade parents at Radney Elementary School recently participated in a new family engagement program grounded in the idea that families and teachers work together as partners in student development.
Fifth-grade parents at Radney Elementary School recently participated in a new family engagement program grounded in the idea that families and teachers work together as partners in student development.
Fifth-grade parents at Radney Elementary School (RES) recently participated in a new family engagement program grounded in the idea that families and teachers work together as partners in student development.
The Academic Parent Teacher Teams program, or APTT, is attempting to maximize student learning in all aspects of life, including school, home and the community.
Chris Adkins, one of the program's lead organizers, describes the organization’s goals as ones focused on building relationships, helping parents identify their student's strengths and weaknesses using data, and increasing capacity for parents to help their student at home.
“RES plans on having multiple events next year and hopes for an even larger turnout. The APTT is here to stay. It represents a new way of engaging parents, building relationships, increasing capacity, and fully supporting student development at school, home and beyond,” Adkins said.
During one of the program’s inaugural meetings, parents went to designated areas to meet with teachers and participate in the core events of the APTT event. Parents were providing information about their students, ranging from test scores to educational gaps that need to be addressed.
Parents who had young children were offered childcare with art, STEM and board games rotations.
Adkins noted parent feedback as positive, confirming the program’s early success and added that many parents concluded the program was a wonderful experience.