As the new school year gets underway, Alexander City Schools is providing a proper welcome to new students.
Updated: August 17, 2022 @ 5:21 pm
As the new school year gets underway, Alexander City Schools is providing a proper welcome to new students.
The school system hosted an orientation for families moving to the area with a special orientation on Tuesday, August 16. School leaders honored new students and parents with the system’s second annual Watermelon Welcome.
The Watermelon Welcome is designed to offer a simple and casual family engagement opportunity whereby new families meet school administrators, counselors, and central office staff.
The orientation comes at an appropriate time for new students as the first day of school began on August 10, with the first full week of school beginning this week.
During the meeting, Principal Johanna Morgan and faculty member Chris Adkins helps students and their families transition into the school system. Adkins serves as the school district’s family and community engagement specialist and assists new students directly during the enrollment process.
“The Watermelon Welcome let’s new families know we are here, we care, and we are your partners. Parents and students get to meet ‘face-to-face,’” Adkins said. “We, at Radney as well as Alexander City Schools, want to ensure that every parent knows we are here for them.”
Adkins noted that the welcome reception helps facilitate conversations that sometimes get overlooked in education, including topics such as mental health, family engagement and student support services.
William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.
