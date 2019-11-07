Students and veterans gathered together Thursday to celebrate and honor Veterans Day at Radney Elementary School. Residents of Bill Nichols State Veterans Home and the Alexander City Honor Guard, which presented the colors, attended the event with parents.
“We want to share with you what this special day means,” student Kingston Lawson said. “President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as Armistice Day. Later in 1954 Congress changed the name to Veterans Day. It was President (Dwight D) Eisenhower who signed the bill in to a law so the day would honor all veterans. On this day there may be prayer services, rallies, parades, patriotic speeches and graveside flags placed.”
Emily Simmons gave the history of poppies and remembering veterans. Former military members may sell poppies to remember someone lost in the war.
“These little red flowers are also sold on Memorial Day at the end of May,” Simmons said. “They are symbols of the soldiers who fought for our country. The money raised from the sales of poppies is used to help women or veterans.”
The program included a salute to veterans during which Kenneth Mozo, Owen, Dye, Serena De la Cruz, Brinley Pritchard, Keyonna Davis, Lachlan Dean Clarck Cummings and Ansley Daniel took a letter from the word “veterans” and gave words that related to it.
“E: encounter, emotional, endure, expectations,” Dye said.
Kaylee Hogan, Will Calhoun, Montasia Jackson, Brandon Hicks and Leslie Roberts performed a skit about students researching Veterans Day and what it stands for.
The school recognized its Veterans Day essay and acrostic winners. Hope Abercrombie, Natalie Brown, Dylan Hyland, Caitlynn Heard and Kaylee Hogan read parts of their essays and Victoryiah Tolbert, Palyn Joiner and Samantha Galvan said their acrostics.
“Veterans Day has always been an important day to me,” Abercrombie said. “(My father) has been in the military for 25 years and been in multiple wars … Many people in my family were in the military such as my dad and my great uncle. That is two generations in my family so I celebrate Veterans Day with pride and honor in my family and with all veterans who have died or almost died so that we can live in freedom.”
Abercrombie introduced her father U.S. Staff Sergeant Billy Abercrombie to the audience and hugged him.
“Veterans. Very obedient / Everyone has a job in life / To protect Americans / Each person has freedom because of you / Ready to stand for each and everyone / America / will Never forget the brave men and women that fight for them / Special people need to protect us and keep us safe,” Tolbert read.
After the school band performed “My Country Tis of Thee,” veterans were honored with cards. Veterans stood up during their military branch’s song as children presented their cards.
Principal and former U.S. Marine Dr. Marcus Dent gave closing remarks and said Veterans Day is special for him, other service members and those who died in war.
“That sacrifice we commemorate in the most humblest of ways,” Dent said. “Those memories we celebrate today here at our Veterans Day program. Now there aren’t words big enough; there is not a hug strong enough; there is not a smile that is wide enough. All we can offer sometimes is thank you. You are heroes. You are in thoughts. You are in prayers.”
Dent asked all veterans stand up again and they were applauded.
“With bravery and strength you served,” Dent said. “With dignity and pride you stand. With courage and hope you fought. The life that we’ve lived has been sometimes dangerous, treacherous, rough and hard going, but when the fog cleared, we were the ones who were standing.”