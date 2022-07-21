Lung cancer patients are living longer, thanks to early detection through low dose CT screening (LDCT), increased awareness of the dangers of cigarette smoking and effective new drugs that activate the body's immune system and inhibit tumor cells from spreading.
Another powerful new tool in the fight against lung cancer has arrived at UAB Medicine Russell Medical Cancer Center in Alexander City is stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT). Sometimes referred to as radiosurgery, SBRT destroys a tumor without using a scalpel by delivering ultra-high doses of radiation in three to five treatments while avoiding or reducing radiation exposure to healthy tissues.
“This is another example of how the relationship we’ve established with UAB brings state-of-the-art care home,” Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace said. “Bringing this technology to our area affords our patients and their loved ones the ability to stay home for their loved ones, the ability to stay home for their care rather than driving long distances.”
Before the availability of lung cancer screening in 2015, most lung cancers were discovered after they had spread, when cure is no longer an option. However, with lung cancer screening through LDCT, in appropriate high risk individuals (smokers and former smokers), physicians are identifying lung cancers in the early stages, when they can be cured.
Surgery is still the treatment of choice for early lung cancers; however, about one out of four patients diagnosed with early lung cancer are not candidates for surgery, due to other medical conditions, such as emphysema.
For these patients, SBRT might be the answer, with cure rates in appropriate patients approaching 90 percent.
SBRT is also an option for patients who have other types of cancer that has spread to the lungs, what doctors call metastases. If the patient has only a few small metastatic lesions in the lung, called oligometastatic disease, SBRT may offer a survival benefit.
The radiation oncologists at the UAB Medicine Russell Medical Cancer Center spent the last five months working closely with physicists at the Hazelrig-Salter Radiation Oncology Center at UAB to implement the SBRT program at Russell Medical, which involved a significant investment in staffing and equipment by the hospital. Several rounds of intensive quality assurance checks involving experts at M. D. Anderson Cancer Center gave the hospital the green light to move forward by certifying that the treatments would be safe and accurate.
Radiation oncologist Dr. Hunter Boggs, who treated the first Alex City SBRT patient last month added, “We are extremely excited to offer this therapy to our patients in this center. What we want to do in this relationship with Russell Medical is to bring the best cancer care available right here in this community.”