The UAB Medicine Russell Medical Cancer Center has more cancer treatment options available to area residents.

Lung cancer patients are living longer, thanks to early detection through low dose CT screening (LDCT), increased awareness of the dangers of cigarette smoking and effective new drugs that activate the body's immune system and inhibit tumor cells from spreading.

