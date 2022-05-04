Cliff Williams / The Outlook Used oil was being transported from Korens when a barrel fell from the truck creating a spill. The Alexander City Fire Department responded and stopped the spill from entering storm water drains.
Most hazardous spills in Alexander City are small and can be stopped with oil absorbent materials similar to cat litter.
However, a spill Wednesday in the driveway of a Joseph Street industry was a little different. A truck leaving Korens with seven 55 gallon drums of used oil lost one of its barrels and spilled most of the contents in Korens' driveway. The driver of the truck was arrested for unrelated charges.
“Thanks to the quick response of the Alexander City Fire Department kept the spill from entering a storm drain,” Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Association director Jason Moran said. “Had the spill gotten to storm drains, cleanup would have been much harder.”
Materials the fire department keeps at the ready in its hazmat trailer were put to use. The Alexander City Department of Public Works brought in more than seven cubic yards of sand to help absorb the spill from the concrete driveway and to create dams to keep it from affecting a larger area.
A contractor that specializes in hazardous materials cleanup was called in at Korens’ expense to clean up the mess and dispose of it properly.
“The driveway will be restored to its original state before the spill,” Moran said. “The sand, oil and other materials will be disposed of properly by the contractor.”
While investigating the spill, officers of the Alexander City Police Department discovered the driver of the Ford F-150 had outstanding warrants for breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft. The warrants allege Tommie Lee Odom, 67, of Alexander City stole heavy duty batteries from a Tallapoosa County vehicle in November 2021. While arresting Odom, officers discovered Odom to be in possession of a controlled substance.
The Alexander City Police Department levied the new charge against Odom and transported him to the Tallapoosa County Jail where bond is not yet available.
Moran said the spill was reported to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM).
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.