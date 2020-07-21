The time to qualify for local municipal elections is almost up.
The qualifying period began July 7 and ends at 5 p.m. today.
As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the following have completed the qualification process for the following positions in Alexander City:
Alexander City
Mayor: Curtis Wood "Woody" Baird, Cynthia Ann Fuller, and Tommy Spraggins
District 1: Bobby Tapley and Garland L. Gamble
District 2: Audrey "Buffy" Colvin
District 3: Scott Hardy
District 4: Eric Brown, Raheen D. Ruffin, and Frank Tapley
District 5: Chris Brown and Joseph Fuller
District 6: Jimmy Keel and Tim Funderburk
The above list is unofficial and may or may not change, according to the city's website.
An appointment must be set up with the city clerk to complete the qualifying documents. Those who want to run for office are asked to visit the clerk's office to qualify or pick up a candidate packet. There is necessary documentation that must be returned to the clerk and it is highly encouraged to complete the required documents as soon as possible. There is a possibility of a candidate not having their name on the ballot due to other deadlines that must be met.
Absentee voting begins Tuesday, July 28. Anyone wishing to vote by absentee can complete an absentee application and mail or hand-deliver it to the city clerk's office with all required identification.
Read more about absentee voting and other local races in Wednesday's Outlook.