Amanda Thomas hopes to be able to breathe a little easier soon.
As Alexander City city clerk, she also has the duties of election manager for the Aug. 25 municipal election and deadlines are quickly coming and passing. Qualifying finished Tuesday at 5 p.m. and luckily, the Alabama Ethics Commission has cleared all the candidates who registered with her but she now has to create an absentee ballot by July 26.
There is an application process for absentee ballots. With COVID-19, Thomas and other municipal clerks are expecting more ballots to be filed in absentia.
“I’m expecting more people to vote by absentee ballot,” Thomas said.
Thomas is already getting reading ready even though Alexander City’s absentee ballots have yet to go to the printer.
“We have already contacted the nursing homes,” Thomas said. “With COVID-19, it is making it more difficult. We are printing 600 applications.”
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill issued an order stating the pandemic can be used as a reason for an absentee ballot for municipal elections and the November General Election.
Merrill said election officials have been working hard to make polls safe and did so in last weeks party runoffs.
“We have worked to provide safe, secure and free elections for the people of Alabama through offering an extended absentee voting period during the recent primary runoff election,” Merrill said in a press release. “We will continue to see that Alabamians have the opportunity to safely participate in the electoral process during these challenging times.”
Candidates who have qualified for municipal office across Tallapoosa County include:
Alexander City
• Mayor: Curtis Wood “Woody” Baird, Cynthia Ann Fuller and Tommy Spraggins (Incumbent)
• Council District 1: Garland L. Gamble and Bobby Tapley (Incumbent)
• Council District 2: Audrey “Buffy” Colvin (Incumbent)
• Council District 3: Scott Hardy (Incumbent)
• Council District 4: Eric Brown (Incumbent), Raheen D. Ruffin and Frank Tapley
• Council District 5: Chris Brown (Incumbent) and Joseph Fuller
• Council District 6: Tim Funderburk (Incumbent) and Jimmy Keel
Dadeville
• Mayor: Jimmy Frank Goodman Sr., Brandon Jones and Wayne Smith (Incumbent)
• Council District 1: Betty Adams (Incumbent) and Darryl Heard
• Council District 2: Brownie Caldwell (Incumbent) and Harold Gamble
• Council District 3: Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson (Incumbent) and Larry Woodyard
• Council District 4: Trey Davis and Terry Greer
• Council District 5: Tony Wolfe (Incumbent)
New Site
• Mayor: Phil Blasingame (Incumbent)
• Council Place 1: Mickey Carter (Incumbent)
• Council Place 2: Christy Bryan Cook and Blake Sherrer
• Council Place 3: Billy Daniel (Incumbent)
• Council Place 4: Cory Clark (Incumbent)
• Council Place 5: Timmy Anderson and Toby Hanson (Incumbent)
Jacksons Gap
• Mayor: Frank Lucas (Incumbent) and Richard R (Rudy Stewart)
• Council Place 1: Dianna Walker, Mike Crouch, Troy Cruz (Incumbent)
• Council Place 2: David Glaze, Patricia Crayton (Incumbent), and Ricky Donald Brewer
• Council Place 3: Allen “Big AL” Crouch, Jeff Walker (Incumbent), and Lee Patterson
• Council Place 4: Jeanette Tuck
• Council Place 5: Janice Glae (Incumbent) and Kim Henderson
Camp Hill
• Mayor: Messiah Williams-Cole, Dennis Griffin and Ezell Woodyard-Smith (incumbent)
• Council Place 1: Constance Heard and Dwinderling Finley Higgins
• Council Place 2: Derrick Jackson and Juanita Woody
• Council Place 3: Duane Blackwell
• Council Place 4: Dean Bonner (Incumbent) and Robert Shelley
• Council Place 5: Sue Thomas