Anyone interested in seeking the office of mayor or city councilmember in Alexander City has a little bit of time left to decide, but not much.
Three have already decided to throw their names in the hat for elected offices in Alexander City.
Last month Alexander City District 3 councilmember Scott Hardy said he is seeking reelection. This week two have announced they are seeking the office of mayor in Alexander City.
Alexander City businessman and The Sure Shot owner Woody Baird said he is seeking the office of mayor. Joining him is Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins, who was elected as District 5 councilmember four years ago and was selected as council president. After the death of Mayor Jim Nabors, Spraggins became mayor because of his position as council president.
To get a person’s name on the Aug. 25 ballot takes more than just saying they are running. A potential candidate has to qualify and that process starts soon and ends almost as quickly. Municipal elections in Alexander City fall under the responsibility of city clerk Amanda Thomas. Qualifying begins July 7 and the deadline to qualify is 5 p.m. July 21.
Qualifying is a process that allows a few basic checks on a candidate. In Alexander City candidates for mayor must have been a resident for 90 days, a registered voter and live in Alexander City city limits. Candidates for city council must follow similar guidelines, including being a resident in the council district for which he or she is running for 90 days and a registered voter.
Once a candidate qualifies, they then must file forms with the Alabama Ethics Commission. Thomas said it is better if candidates don’t wait until the last minute as candidates who qualify could still be left off the ballot.
“After candidates qualify, they have five days to file with the ethics commission,” Thomas said. “It takes them a few days to say they can be on the ballot. There is not much time to get the ballots back so I have to send the information to the company printing the ballots not long after the July 21 qualifying deadline. If the ethics commission takes an extra day, names could be left off the ballot.”
Thomas said every municipality that is having an election is required to use the same ballot printing company. It is also the same company handling the statewide elections.
“There can be no delay in getting the ballot company names,” Thomas said. “I advise everyone who wishes to run for office to qualify early in the process.”
Thomas suggests candidates set an appointment with her early in the qualifying period to ensure everything is done in a timely manner.
“We also have the election information posted on the city website,” Thomas said. “It includes voting districts and other information important to candidates and voters.”
The information can be found at alexandercityal.gov/city-clerk/page/2020-municipal-election.