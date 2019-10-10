Election primaries are still five months away in the State of Alabama and Tallapoosa County but the Tallapoosa County Democrat and Republican parties are qualifying candidates.
Registered voters in Tallapoosa County will see countywide offices on the ballot come March but how does one go about getting his or her name on the ballot for either the Democrat or Republican party for one of several countywide offices? It requires qualifying and is a simple process.
“It’s pretty easy,” Tallapoosa County Republican Party chair Lee Hamilton said. “Go by Carol Sellers’ office in Dadeville and she has the appropriate paperwork and will take your qualifying fee. It is basic information like name and address. It will take you about five to 10 minutes to complete.”
Hamilton said the county Republican party will take the information and dig a little deeper.
“We have a vetting committee who will do a brief interview to verify the information,” he said.
Hamilton said you do not have to be a member of the Tallapoosa County Republican Party to qualify as a Republican.
“If they are not a member of the party or want to swap parties we can do that too,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton said this is the earliest qualifying has opened.
“It opened Monday morning and is open until 5 p.m. Nov. 8,” Hamiltion said. “It pretty much matches the state.”
Hamilton said candidates will have to also qualify with office of Alabama Secretary of State but the county party would help with it.
After all the information has been collected Hamilton said the party will deliver the information to the appropriate place.
“We will get the information to the Probate Judge to get names on the ballot,” Hamilton said.
Jeremy Jeffcoat with the Tallapoosa County Democrat Party said those interested campaigning as a Democrat in countywide elections should contact a member of the county party’s executive committee by emailing tcdpemail@gmail.com or visiting the webpage aldemocrats.org/resource/candidate_qualifying.
Carol Seller’s office is located at 108 West Cusseta Street in Dadeville.
Offices up for election in Tallapoosa County include Tallapoosa County Superintendent of Education currently held by Joe Windle, Tallapoosa County Board of Education District 5 currently held by Betty Carol Graham, Tallapoosa County District Judge currently held by Kim Taylor and Tallapoosa County Revenue Commissioner currently held by Eva Middlebrooks.