Being a police officer has shaped Donald McCook into who he is today.
Loyalty, self-service, courage and discipline are some of the values he’s adopted while serving as a U.S. Army National Guard military police officer and Alexander City Police Department detective.
McCook is fulfilled by both jobs and even said he’d serve on a combat mission all over again.
“I signed up to serve and that’s what I wanted to do and just like with my law enforcement career I want to serve and help,” McCook said. “I don’t do it for glory. I do it to help people.”
McCook earned a Purple Heart after he was injured from an improvised explosive device (IED) while deployed. He was serving in Mosul, Iraq when a truck he was in went airborne from an IED explosion on Oct.18, 2010.
McCook suffered hearing loss, a traumatic brain injury and a concussion from the accident. But that didn’t stop his dedication to serve. While recovering he kept asking military doctors to clear him so he could return to service because he wanted to get back with his unit.
“You can’t really explain the camaraderie that you have when you’re in a combat zone and I couldn’t see my guys going out without me,” McCook said. “I don’t like to talk about it because I don’t like to get recognition for anything but it’s my duty to serve.”
McCook finished his deployment through 2011 before returning home to Alexander City.
McCook is also a staff sergeant in the National Guard. As a part of his job as a military police officer, duties include personal security details and humanitarian aid such as providing relief to disaster torn areas. At the ACPD on the other hand, McCook works to solve felony crimes.
A 2001 Central Coosa graduate, McCook decided to join the U.S. Army National Guard in 2004 with his University of Montevallo friends. One of his friends he served alongside with during deployment includes his brother-in-law and Edward Bell Career Technical Center teacher Scott Fuller.
“We went to college together,” McCook said. “We joined the Army together; we were both in the same unit; we both deployed to Iraq together and we both married sisters. We’re both police officers. It’s just real ironic because we both did the same stuff.”
While in college McCook planned on becoming a high school English teacher but switched tracks to join the military. He left college before his last semester and joined the Coosa County Sheriff’s Department around 2005 then the ACPD in 2007.
McCook was originally in Opelika’s 3202nd unit before it closed and he was assigned to Alexander City’s 214th military police unit in 2006. In the 214th McCook also deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and worked in security force, which manned different points of entry and gave access to the Army’s side of the prison, in 2015 and 2016.
McCook said Cuba was interesting because he never left the base into the rest of the country.
“It was like life in a fishbowl because you’re so confined to certain areas,” McCook said. “The military, we don’t ever cross over into actual Cuba. We stay on the Guantanamo Bay side.”
McCook knows he’s close to retirement but doesn’t know when he wants to stop serving.
“I’m on my way toward the end (of my military career),” McCook said. “I’d (deploy) any time for my brothers.”