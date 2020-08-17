A few more things must be done before courthouse renovation is completed in Dadeville.
Officials from the City of Dadeville, the Alabama Department of Transportation and Gillespie Construction were on hand Monday for a final inspection of work completed over the last year.
“I thought it went pretty well,” Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith said. “We generated a punch list, most of it minor. Gillespie Construction now has 28 days to complete it.”
Work on punch list items was already starting Monday morning with crews clearing weeds in the landscaping but it isn’t the only thing to be done. Smith said punch list items include more landscaping and more work on the installed lighting and electrical receptacles.
“Some of the ground fault plugs are tripping,” Smith said. “Those receptacles will be used for our Christmas decorations and we want to make sure they are correct. Before we sign off on it, we are going to load the system. We will plug drills and the like in and see if the system trips.”
More sidewalk is also on the list for Tallassee Street.
“There are four different levels of concrete along the stretch in front of Pearson’s,” Smith said. “They are going to redo it. They also have to fix some places where stucco and brick on buildings was damaged during construction.”
The City of Dadeville is not the only partner in the $1.6 million project.
“We partnered with (Tallapoosa) County,” Smith said. “The city had about a $240,000 outlay and the county had about $190,000. Given the total cost of construction, I think that is a pretty deal for the city and county. It looks great.”