The Great Pumpkin Patch at Strand Park may be delayed but it’s still set to happen next week. After a setback due to a shortage of trucks and drivers needed to transport the pumpkins from a farm in New Mexico to Alexander City, the pumpkins are loaded up and headed this way.
Main Street Alexander City will host the pumpkin patch 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Oct. 31. There will be pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colors and wagons will be on site for attendees to haul off their finds. A portion of pumpkin sale proceeds will support Main Street’s mission to revitalize downtown.
Pumpkins should arrive Saturday where volunteers will unload the truck and set up the patch for visitors to start picking out their favorite fall decorations Monday.