Main Street Alexander City director Stacey Jeffcoat received notice today from Pumpkin Patch Fundraisers the truck scheduled for Saturday delivery to Strand Park will be delayed.
“We are experiencing some issues with the volumes of trucks that are available to us for loading,” the note said. “COVID, in combination with the recent hurricanes, have dramatically reduced this.”
While the new delivery date has not yet been announced, Jeffcoat said as soon as she receives word, she will update the public.
Once the roughly 700 pumpkins arrive, Main Street will host a The Great Pumpkin Patch at Strand Park. Pumpkins will arrive in all different shapes, sizes, colors and prices and a portion of the proceeds benefit Main Street’s mission of revitalizing downtown.