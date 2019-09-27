There is no need to worry next week when you see a large gathering of first responders at Strand Park in Alexander City.
“We are taking part in the 35th National Night Out,” Alexander City Police Department Capt. James Orr said. “We are doing ours in conjunction with Crime Presentation Month in October. We are calling it a ‘Public Safety Expo.’”
The idea is to allow the community to come out and meet first responders in a relaxed environment.
“So many times when people meet a first responder it may be in a stressful situation,” Orr said. “This will be a very relaxed setting and we want them to feel comfortable and understand what we do and how we can help. We want to just meet, communicate and be neighborly. We want to invite all of our neighborhoods and residents to come out and have a meet and greet with our first responders.”
Orr said officers from the Alexander City Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, and Alexander City Fire Department, along with other first responders, churches and local government officials will have an opportunity to hand out safety information.
“This is a great opportunity to come out and meet and greet the first responders,” Orr said. “If they want to touch vehicles, they can put their hands on it. It is just a great learning opportunity for everyone.
National Night Out is designed to:
- Heighten crime and drug-prevention and foster safety awareness;
- Generate support for and participation in local anti-crime programs;
- Strengthen neighborhood spirit and public safety-community partnerships;
- Promote general safety in and around the home; and
- Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
The event will include more than just full-time first responders.
“A lot of our first responders are volunteers,” Orr said. “We have great volunteers and they would love to share what they do with everyone else.”
The event will also include ALEA’s Marine Patrol, the Alabama Forest Commission.
This year the Public Safety Expo will be Oct. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m., but it will be in a new location — Strand Park.
“We will be on the lower end of the park and will block off the street,” Orr said. “It is our first year there.”
There will be things for children at the event like a train ride, bouncy houses, Sonny’s Hot Dogs and Kona Ice.
“Everything is free,” Orr said. “We will have water too.”
Orr says the event is family friendly and encourages those coming to the event to approach the first responders.
“Get to know them get familiar with them,” Orr said. “They would love to meet the families in our community.”
Orr said first responders welcome communication all the time when they are not responding to a call.
“We are always welcoming people to come in the department, walk around ask questions,” he said. “If you see an officer, go and speak to them.”