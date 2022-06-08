Downtown Alexander City could look significantly different soon.
The City of Alexander City vacated the old city hall and police department when the city consolidated most departments under one roof at the municipal complex. City leaders said before the move they wanted to have a plan for the buildings — either allow someone with financial means to redevelop them or tear them down. City leaders have sought requests for proposals (RFPs) since before moving to the municipal complex just over a year ago.
“We have requested RFPs all over,” Mayor Woody Baird said. “Nobody has come forward with anything.”
Councilman Scott Hardy said in September 2020 the council wanted to see some great ideas for the buildings.
“If there is an idea brought forward, I think the person needs to display the (financial) ability to bring it up to code,” Hardy said.
Hardy stated with the move to the municipal complex those ideas and proposals need to come sooner rather than later.
“We need to make a decision,” Hardy said. “We said we would before we moved into the new municipal complex.”
The idea of city leaders was to either see almost immediate work to bring the buildings into compliance or tear them down to avoid a long decay and blight issue.
The Alexander City City Council has now scheduled a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. June 16 to get public input as the city moves ahead with a possible grant opportunity to help with demolition costs.
“We came across an opportunity where we may be able to demo them a lot cheaper than we thought,” Baird said. “We are fixing to come into a little money that we can use to do that.”
The council sought outside help three years ago for an assessment of the buildings to determine two things — costs of demolition and costs to bring the buildings up to current codes regarding American with Disabilities Act (ADA), rectify issues with mechanical, electrical and life safety issues. Regardless of the path, both buildings will require asbestos abatement.
There are no current plans for the city hall and police department buildings by Alexander City officials. Though the city has no plans for the buildings’ future, there is still a possibility of a future for one or both of them.
The council authorized an assessment to help plan for the buildings’ futures. Architects estimate nearly $6 million would be needed to bring the buildings up to code. The estimate does not include any renovations to change the buildings. Demolishing the buildings would cost $418,000.
“The standard for the renovations would be to bring the buildings up to the 2015 International Building Code for those parts of the buildings that would be affected by a renovation project and to bring the buildings into compliance with ADA,” PH&J Architects said in its assessment document. “Our direction has been to solve the problems as they exist and to assume the buildings will be used in the general configuration that they currently exist. Renovations that reconfigure floor plans or structural elements could possibly produce a more efficient layout if there was a known use for the buildings, however that could also add additional cost.”
PH&J stated both buildings had asbestos as well as lead-based paint and mercury that must be removed if the buildings are renovated or before they are demolished.
The architectural firm said the old police department building would require $3 million to rectify its issues or cost $194,000 to be torn down and left with grass in its place. The main issues surround the police department building’s age — a building first constructed in 1939 and added onto in 1982.
The old city hall has two different buildings with two different constructions. PH&J stated city hall would require $2,747,000 to rectify its issues and make it compliant. It is estimated $221,000 is required to demolish the building.
Its multiple floor levels present ADA compliance issues. Only one entrance meets ADA requirements and requires at least one more and signage is non-compliant, according to PH&J.
The assessment by PH&J notes the bathrooms in the lobby can be made ADA compliant without much work but the multiple levels present many issues. The elevator would require communications and call features to be compliant.
The old city hall building has a fire alarm and a sprinkler system but it is out of date. Fire exits must be improved as one travels through the building’s kitchen — something not allowed under current codes.
Issues related to the building’s exterior must be repaired. Where stucco was removed due to cracking, it needs to be cleaned and sealed and the remaining exterior walls require work too.
“The precast panels at the corners of the east, south and part of the west face exhibit movement,” the assessment states. “These panels need to be removed and the cause of the failure needs to be assessed. This should be a high-priority maintenance time.”
The report states city hall has water intrusion issues in its lowest level.
If the city were able to take advantage of the grant to demolish the buildings, it would more easily allow the redevelopment of the site creating a grass lot.
“We are going to go ahead and prepare the site so it's an economic development opportunity site,” Baird said. “We can use it in the future if anything comes up.”