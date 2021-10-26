A draft Alabama House of Representatives district plan tweeted by Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa) Monday shows a united Tallapoosa County and a portion of Lee County for District 81, currently held by Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville).
A draft state senate district plan tweeted by Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa) Monday redraws the hazy boundary between districts 30 and 27, currently represented by Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) and Sen. Tom Whatley (R-Auburn), respectively.
A draft congressional district plan tweeted by Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa) Monday indicates Coosa County will join and Tallapoosa County will remain in the 3rd District, currently represented by Mike Rogers.
A draft Alabama House of Representatives district plan tweeted by Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa) Monday shows a united Tallapoosa County and a portion of Lee County for District 81, currently held by Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville).
A draft state senate district plan tweeted by Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa) Monday redraws the hazy boundary between districts 30 and 27, currently represented by Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) and Sen. Tom Whatley (R-Auburn), respectively.
A draft congressional district plan tweeted by Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa) Monday indicates Coosa County will join and Tallapoosa County will remain in the 3rd District, currently represented by Mike Rogers.
Proposed redistricting maps unexpectedly released in a tweet Monday redraw lines for Alabama House District 81, currently held by Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville), to unite Tallapoosa County and sever portions of Coosa and Chilton counties.
The proposal, which will be considered in a special legislative session Thursday, brings Camp Hill and the Wall Street community — two majority-Black, majority-Democrat communities — back into District 81 with the rest of Tallapoosa County. The new District 81 boundaries would also bring in portions of fast-growing Lee County, currently held along with Camp Hill and Wall Street by Rep. Pebblin Warren (D-Tuskegee), who represents District 82.
Oliver, who has indicated he will run for reelection in 2022, gave a positive initial reaction.
"I love it," he said. "Though I'll be sorry to leave Chilton County; I'll be sorry to leave Coosa County."
Currently, Oliver's district extends to the eastern third of Chilton County and the southern half of Coosa County, but under the draft redistricting map those portions would be absorbed into districts 42 and 33.
Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa), who sits on Alabama's legislative committee on reapportionment, released the proposed house district map along with other legislative district maps earlier than expected Monday in a tweet, saying "You now have everything I have."
The draft congressional district plan shows Tallapoosa County will remain in — and Coosa County will join — Alabama's 3rd Congressional District, currently represented by Mike Rogers (R-Anniston). Both counties remain largely unaffected by proposed changes to Alabama State Board of Education districts.
Alexander City residents, however, may find themselves with a new state senator under the proposed senate district plan. The proposal redraws the boundary between District 30 in the western half of the city, currently represented by Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville), and District 27 in the eastern half of the city, currently represented by Tom Whatley (R-Auburn), though with the pixelated map tweeted by England, the exact boundaries are unclear.