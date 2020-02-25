Alabama residents have the chance to change up the Alabama State Board of Education at the statewide primary election March 3 and a local educator is clearing any misconceptions about the proposed amendment.
Proposed Statewide Amendment No. 1 presents multiple changes to the state board of education including having the governor appoint school board members rather than members being elected.
Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford is reminding residents it will not affect the city school board’s appointments nor get rid of any of Alexander City Schools’ current board members.
“The state department of education will remain and pretty much most of the program there to my understanding will continue,” Lankford said. “I want everyone in our area to know we’re going to continue to teach, we’re going to continue to provide services, we’re going to continue to do what we need to do for what’s best for our kids here and I don’t think those things will ever change.”
The amendment also proposes changing the name of the State Board of Education to the Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education and the name of the state superintendent of education to the secretary of elementary and secondary Education; the governor appointing school board members, who will be confirmed by the state senate; approve appointing the state superintendent by the state board of education and approving the governor to appoint a team of local educators and other officials to advise the commission on matters relating to the functioning and duties of the state department of education.
The amendment also doesn’t change how Tallapoosa County Schools board members are elected.
“Each district or each school board we have some elected, we have some appointed and what I think works best for each of those entities is what we need to continue to do,” Lankford said.
If the amendment is passed Gov. Kay Ivey could immediately replace all state board members, according to Lankford. He opposes this move because it can disrupt the board’s consistency and contingent plans with having multiple brand new members instead of having one new person every year.
The proposed amendment also requires the state board to replace Common Core with another set of standards not named by the Alabama Secretary of State, Lankford said the schools could be affected if the amendment is passed such as curriculums and courses of studies.
Lankford said teachers are leaving public schools because of the constant changes in education.
“We’re wanting to recruit and keep teachers and I think constant changes keep driving our good teachers away from public education,” Lankford said.
Lankford said he prefers the citizens vote for their own state board members and the board members end their terms individually every year instead of all board members being replaced at once.
District 2 state board member Tracie West represents Tallapoosa County along with Lee, Russell, Chambers, Randolph, Clay, Cleburne, Barbour, Henry, Dale, Coffee, Geneva and Houston counties. Lankford has met with West before and said she cares about Alexander City Schools.
“I want somebody there who’s going to care about us here Alexander City and will represent us there,” Lankford said. “At the state level I really want to see it be an elected school board because then you’re looking at a geographic region that you are selecting that person to represent that region at the state level and then if you feel they are not representing (fairly) or if there’s an issue you could go to that person,” Lankford said.
Regardless if it gets passed, Alexander City Schools will follow the state department and try to provide the best education for its students, according to Dr. Lankford.
“I encourage everyone to get out and vote,” Lankford said.