It’s not a scam but property owners are receiving notices that say property deeds and property assessment profiles are available for $95.
Tallapoosa County Probate Judge Talmadge East said there is nothing legally wrong with the service but property owners have less costly alternatives to get copies of deeds just by going to the Tallapoosa County Courthouse.
“We can provide a copy of their deed for $1 per page,” East said. “If it wasn’t recorded here, (the $95 service) can’t get it either.”
East said the service works to get the information in much the same way a property owner does.
“When someone pays the $95, (the service) just sends a letter requesting the information and payment to our recording department,” East said. “When (the service) receives the deed, they forward it onto the customer and make a hefty profit.”
The letter mailed by the service says it will provide a complimentary grant deed and provide a “property assessment profile” for the fee. The profile includes information such as total assessed value, total assessor market value, total tax amount, tax year, subject property legal description, comparable sales data, area sales and tax analysis, tax delinquency, homeowners exemption, tax exemption, prior transfer recording date, flood report, sale amount and square footage.
Most of the information in the report is available through the probate office and the revenue commissioner’s office. Other information of the report is also available through local real estate agents.
East said his office wants property owners to know what is available at the courthouse without going through a service.
“We are trying to make people aware so they can make their own choices and not feel like they have to pay some mail order company,” East said.